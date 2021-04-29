MI vs RR, IPL Live Score: RR 54/0 in 6.2 Overs; Buttler and Jaiswal give Rajasthan Royals a good start

END OF POWERPLAY
After playing Bumrah and Boult safely, RR openers have played successful attacking shots to take the score to 47/ in 6 overs.
This is a good platform for 2008 champions
END OF OVER 5: RR 33/0
Coulter-Nile to bowl final Over of the powerplay
Jos Buttler 25 (23) | Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (7)
Jayant Yadav1-0-13-0 | Jasprit Bumrah2-0-7-0
4.1 - Almost a catch
Buttler survives but comes dangerously close of being holed out to Chahar at backward point. He is trying to get a move on here.
END OF OVER 4: RR 20/0
Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (7) | Jos Buttler 12 (17)
Jasprit Bumrah 2-0-7-0 | Trent Boult 2-0-13-0
0,0,0,0 and a risky run
Four dot balls and Buttler takes a risky single. Replays show he would have been a gonner had ball hit the stumps!
END OF OVER 3: RR 19/0
8 runs from the Boult Over. Bumrah to continue
Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (6) | Jos Buttler 11 (12)
Trent Boult 2-0-13-0 | Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-6-0
END OF OVER 2: RR 11/0
Jos Buttler10 (11) | Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (1)
Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-6-0 | Trent Boult1-0-5-0
END OF OVER 1: RR 5/0
Jos Buttler 5 (6) | Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (0)
Trent Boult 1-0-5-0 | Bumrah to bowl from the other end
Match Details
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Toss: Mumbai Indians elect to field first
Points Table Standings: Indians 4th (4 points/5 games) | Royals 7th (4 points/5 games)
Head-to-Head: 22 matches – Indians 11 | Royals 11
Rajasthan Royals have won four of their five recent games against defending champions but there’s nothing to separate these two teams in H-2-H record. However, it is just a matter of time Mumbai Indians batting starts clicking.
Pitch Report
Spinners will have their say on this Delhi wicket but not as much as they had in Chennai. The game is likely to be played on one of the slower tracks. However, shorter boundaries and the presence of better power-hitters in MI and RR should make this a high-scoring affair. Team winning the toss will probably look to bat first and put runs on the board.
Par score: 180
Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Dream 11
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller
All-rounders: Chris Morris
Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult
Team: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult
