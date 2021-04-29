Cricket

MI vs RR, IPL Live Score: RR 54/0 in 6.2 Overs; Buttler and Jaiswal give Rajasthan Royals a good start

Follow Free Press Journal's live coverage from Match 24 of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals arrive on the ground for the start of match 24 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India on the 29th April 2021
Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

END OF POWERPLAY

After playing Bumrah and Boult safely, RR openers have played successful attacking shots to take the score to 47/ in 6 overs.

This is a good platform for 2008 champions

5.5 - SIX!

That's SWEEET! Great pull shot for a maximum over deep square leg!

5.4 - FOUR!

Goes a long way on the on side and smashes it over extra cover for a boundary!

END OF OVER 5: RR 33/0

Coulter-Nile to bowl final Over of the powerplay

Jos Buttler 25 (23) | Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (7)

Jayant Yadav1-0-13-0 | Jasprit Bumrah2-0-7-0

4.5 - SIX!

Same shot but better result this time. Buttler takes charge.

4.4 - FOUR!

Buttler finally gets the ball in the middle ofhis bat. One bounce four over mid wicket

4.1 - Almost a catch

Buttler survives but comes dangerously close of being holed out to Chahar at backward point. He is trying to get a move on here.

Spin into the attack

Jayant is in to bowl Over 5

END OF OVER 4: RR 20/0

Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (7) | Jos Buttler 12 (17)

Jasprit Bumrah 2-0-7-0 | Trent Boult 2-0-13-0

0,0,0,0 and a risky run

Four dot balls and Buttler takes a risky single. Replays show he would have been a gonner had ball hit the stumps!

END OF OVER 3: RR 19/0

8 runs from the Boult Over. Bumrah to continue

Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (6) | Jos Buttler 11 (12)

Trent Boult 2-0-13-0 | Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-6-0

2.4 - FOUR!

Played in the air over mid wicket and Jaiswal gets his first boundary

END OF OVER 2: RR 11/0

Jos Buttler10 (11) | Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (1)

Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-6-0 | Trent Boult1-0-5-0

1.3 - FOUR!

Is it a thick edge or deliberate? Doesn't matter. It's another boundary for Jos Buttler

END OF OVER 1: RR 5/0

Jos Buttler 5 (6) | Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (0)

Trent Boult 1-0-5-0 | Bumrah to bowl from the other end

0.1 - FOUR!

Boult drifts down the leg side and Jos Buttler manages a touch on it

Match Begins

Buttler takes strike against Boult. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the non-striker's end

Match Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Toss: Mumbai Indians elect to field first

Points Table Standings: Indians 4th (4 points/5 games) | Royals 7th (4 points/5 games)

Head-to-Head: 22 matches – Indians 11 | Royals 11

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their five recent games against defending champions but there’s nothing to separate these two teams in H-2-H record. However, it is just a matter of time Mumbai Indians batting starts clicking.

Pitch Report

Spinners will have their say on this Delhi wicket but not as much as they had in Chennai. The game is likely to be played on one of the slower tracks. However, shorter boundaries and the presence of better power-hitters in MI and RR should make this a high-scoring affair. Team winning the toss will probably look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Par score: 180

Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Dream 11

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

All-rounders: Chris Morris

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult

Team: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult

