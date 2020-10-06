MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on four-time champions Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League's 20th match which will take place in Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is in great form and are unlikely to change their lineup, whereas, Robin Uthappa's poor performance has been a concern for Steve Smith's Rajasthan and the skipper might look at Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace the veteran until Ben Stokes, who is currently completing his quarantine period, is available.

Since 2018, Rajasthan has managed to defeat Mumbai on all four occasions. But, this year things could be different. Rajasthan pacers have taken just one wicket in the powerplay overs of IPL 20, fewest among all other teams.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have the best record with the bat (12.92/over) and ball (9.99/over) in the death overs of their IPL 20 stint.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(Wk), Steven Smith(C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Starting XI Prediction:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Picks:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer