MI vs PBKS Live: PBKS elect to field, Pitch Report, Probable 11 & Dream 11 prediction; Wounded Indians take on Punjab Kings

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Toss: Punjab Kings elect to bowl first

Points Table Standings: MI 4 | PBKS 8

Head-to-Head: 26 matches - MI 14 | PBKS 12

Mumbai Indians have won three from the last five matches played against Punjab. Their last encounter went into the Super Over in which Punjab Kings came out on the top.

Pitch Report: Spinners will have an upper hand on a slow pitch. Batsmen will have to bat with a realistic approach. However, RCB scored a massive 204 at the same venue.

Chasable score: <180

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh



Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Dream 11

WK – KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – R Sharma (VC), M Agarwal, SK Yadav, H Pandya

All-rounder – D Hooda

Bowlers – T Boult, J Bumrah, R Chahar, A Singh