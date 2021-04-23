MI vs PBKS Live: PBKS elect to field, Pitch Report, Probable 11 & Dream 11 prediction; Wounded Indians take on Punjab Kings

Match details
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Toss: Punjab Kings elect to bowl first
Points Table Standings: MI 4 | PBKS 8
Head-to-Head: 26 matches - MI 14 | PBKS 12
Mumbai Indians have won three from the last five matches played against Punjab. Their last encounter went into the Super Over in which Punjab Kings came out on the top.
Pitch Report: Spinners will have an upper hand on a slow pitch. Batsmen will have to bat with a realistic approach. However, RCB scored a massive 204 at the same venue.
Chasable score: <180
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Playing XI
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Dream 11
WK – KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan
Batsmen – R Sharma (VC), M Agarwal, SK Yadav, H Pandya
All-rounder – D Hooda
Bowlers – T Boult, J Bumrah, R Chahar, A Singh
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Will 'The Boss' fire against Mumbai Indians?
Chris Gayle began the IPL 2021 with an innings of 40 against Rajasthan Royals but has since gone flat, producing scores of 10, 11 and 15 batting at No. 3.