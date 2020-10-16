MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match

Mumbai Indians will look to extend their winning run when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In seven matches, Mumbai has won five to hold the second position in the IPL standings with 10 points.

Kolkata, meanwhile, have managed to hang at the fourth spot with 8 points to their name.

It will be a new challenge for Eoin Morgan who was handed over the captaincy by wicket-keeping batsman Dinesh Karthik. The former skipper wanted to focus more on batting.

Kolkata will have a hard time against the four-time champions, who are not only the most successful IPL team, but also better between the two as Mumbai has won 10 of their last 11 encounters against the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team. It also includes their previous encounter of this season which Kolkata lost. At the Abu Dhabi stadium, Kolkata's defeat against Mumbai is their only defeat at the venue.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(C & Wk), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Starting XI Prediction:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Picks:

Rahul Tripathi, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah