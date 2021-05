MI vs CSK IPL Live Score, Toss, Dream11 and Pitch Report; Defending Champions Mumbai Indians take on archenemy Chennai Super Kings

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Toss: 7 pm

Points Table Standings: CSK 1st (10 points/6 games) | Mumbai Indians 4th (6 points/6 games)

Head-to-Head: 32 matches – Mumbai Indians 19 | CSK 13

Not only just a numerical advantage, the Mumbai Indians have also won four of their last five encounters against Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led side will try to improve the record today.

Delhi Pitch Report

Though spinners and cutters might come handy, smaller boundaries will make this game a high-scoring encounter. Expect dew later in the evening so team winning the toss will like to field first.

Since 2019, chasing teams have won seven (including a Super Over win) of the nine IPL games played in Delhi.

Par score: 190

Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, and Deepak Chahar

Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja(VC), Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, and Nathan Coulter-Nile

