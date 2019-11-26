Men are lions until they get married, says MS Dhoni

In a speech that MS Dhoni is sure to regret, the former Indian captain said on Monday that he is better than the ideal husband because he lets his wife Sakshi do everything she wants.
He went on to say that husbands are happy when their wives are happy, and that his wife likes having him say "yes" to anything she says or wants.
In this video shared by one of his fan clubs, MS Dhoni compared men with lions. He said that men are like lions until they get married in their life.
We're not quite sure how Sakshi's going to take that description of her, but we can guess that it won't be well.
MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since the World Cup, and though he is set to continue as CSK captain in the IPL, there is the chance of seeing him play an international match before that tournament begins.
