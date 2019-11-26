Men are lions until they get married, says MS Dhoni

In a speech that MS Dhoni is sure to regret, the former Indian captain said on Monday that he is better than the ideal husband because he lets his wife Sakshi do everything she wants.

He went on to say that husbands are happy when their wives are happy, and that his wife likes having him say "yes" to anything she says or wants.

In this video shared by one of his fan clubs, MS Dhoni compared men with lions. He said that men are like lions until they get married in their life.