Melbourne Stars pick pacer Dale Steyn in 13-member squad

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday was named in Melbourne Stars' 13-member squad for the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Apart from Steyn, Australian quickie Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been included in the squad.
Stars have had a good start to the tournament as the side managed to register wins in their opening two matches.
The side's 13-man squad for match against Strikers is as follows; Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.
Last week, Steyn and Coulter-Nile were both picked by a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
Steyn was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore while Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore.
Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers on Friday, December 27.
