Meet Pashchim Pathak, the 'woman' umpire in today's KKR vs SRH match

On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to a respectable score of 163/5 in 20 overs. Morgan was dismissed off the last ball of the innings. He scored 34 off 23 balls while Karthik was unbeaten on 29 off 14. Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer for the two-time IPL champions with 36 runs off 37 balls.

Meanwhile, the cricketers weren't the centre of attraction on Sunday. It was the on-field umpire Paschim Pathak who stole the show with his unique hairstyle. Many on Twitter also wondered if there was a woman umpiring in the match. A Twitter user wrote, "What is the name of the umpire who has long hair in today's match, look like a women umpire!!!!! "Nice to see female umpire taking charge in ipl.Sure that women will take proper decision so it will be fun to watch today's match," said another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: