MCC puts onus on the non-striker after changing wordings of Mankad rule

MCC explained, “It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run-out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage.”

“The message to the non-striker is very clear – if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball,” MCC added.

Recently, the topic of ‘Mankading’ has come to the foray after Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan used the Mankad mode of dismissal to dismiss Pakistan's Muhammad Hurraira during the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. Cricket World Cup's official handle also tweeted the video of the dismissal.

England pacer James Anderson and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took part in this topic. "Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson had tweeted. However, Ashwin, the man who re-ignited the 'Mankading' debate in recent times, had a response for Anderson. "Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now," the 33-year-old spinner replied.

During the 2019 IPL, Ashwin also ended up dismissing Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler through the 'Mankad' and this riled up various cricketers and fans worldwide.

Recently, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham, answering a fan's question on Twitter, wrote, "I think the batsman should only be required to be in his crease until he could reasonably have expected the ball to be released. Also if a bowler attempts a mankad and it’s not out, it’s a no-ball and a free hit.”