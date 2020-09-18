Mayanti Langer to miss IPL 2020; Star Sports announce replacements

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders.

In yet another disappointment for the fans, cricket presenter Mayanti Langer will be missing this year. Langer is one of the finest anchors in the country and was associated with the cash-rich league for the past two seasons. She has also covered ICC events in the past.

Star Sports, official IPL broadcasters, confirmed the news and also announced the replacements on Thursday.

Replying to a Twitter user's question, Star Sports said, "Bhavna Balakrishnan (Tamil), Reena Dsouza, Madhu Mailankody (Kannada), Neha Matcha (Telugu), Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Neroli Meadows (English) and Sanjana Ganesan will be the female commentators and presenters during #Dream11IPL 2020."