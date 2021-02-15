Mayank Agarwal birthday special: The talented young gun who is yet to cement his place

Mayank Agarwal was born on 16th February 1991 in Bangalore, Karnataka. Agarwal attended Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Jain University in Bangalore. He has played some really memorable innings for India and Kings 11 Punjab so far in his career.

Mayank was the talk of the town when his Sehwag like stroke play impressed everyone. He was the leading run scorer for India in the Under-19 cricket world cup back in 2010.

Mayank had to wait for a long time to make his debut for India after bursting onto the domestic scene early on in his career. He had one after the other breakthrough Ranji Seasons for Karnataka. However, the 304 he got in 2017-18 Ranji season made the selectors take notice of his talent.

He finished the season with 1,160 runs and backed it up with incredible performances in Vijay Hazare Trophy the same year. Mayank scored 2,141 runs across all formats in a single domestic season breaking several records.

Mayank made his International Test debut for India down under in 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He made an impressive 76 in his first innings. Mayank scored his first Test hundred against South Africa in 2019. He converted a good start into a double hundred and was lauded by experts and fans for his ability to play long and impactful innings.

Mayank became the second fastest man in the history of the game to hit two double centuries after he absolutely destroyed the Bangladeshi bowling attack. Mayank has made 1,052 runs in 14 Test so far in his relatively young career.

Mayank looked settled at the top for India in Tests but his recent failures with the bat down under has allowed Shubhman Gill to take his place. With age by his side, Mayank is expected to make a comeback in the Indian Test squad sooner than later.