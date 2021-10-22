Maximum of four players likely to be allowed to be retained by IPL teams: Report

The eight franchises in the IPL will likely be allowed to retain a maximum of four players ahead of the mega auction, Cricbuzz reported on Friday. Discussions took place in the last few days of the recently-concluded season.

Up to three Indians and two foreigners can be retained by teams, with a maximum of four. It is also likely that the number of uncapped players retained can not be more than two. The two new franchises, which are likely to be announced on October 25, will be allowed to pick two to three players outside the auction with permission to pick two overseas players, in case top Indian players are not available.

The formal announcement of the retention rules is expected in the next week.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:22 PM IST