Maxell set to miss Pakistan tour, start of IPL

Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss the tour of Pakistan and the initial few games of Indian Premier League due to his wedding to Vini Raman next month.

Maxwell told 'Fox Sports' that the clash was unavoidable due to changes in the schedule. He is one of the retained players by Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj.

"Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it," Maxwell said after the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Canberra.

"So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had."

The IPL is expected to start in the last week of March and Pakistan limited overs tour is scheduled from March 29.

ALSO READ Australian Glenn Maxwell to marry Indian fiance Vini Raman; See pic of Tamil invitation card

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:03 PM IST