'Matter of great pride and delight': Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar react after Pakistan gets to host 2025 Champions Trophy

Major cricket event will return to Pakistan after more than two decades with the country set to host the 2025 Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketers were delighted after the ICC's announcement today.

"It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality," said former cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akthar also took to Twitter and wrote: "Super excited to hear about Pakistan getting the hosting rights for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy."

Check out men’s white-ball cricket tournaments to be played from 2024 to 2031:

1. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 - USA and West Indies

2. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Pakistan

3. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - India and Sri Lanka

4. ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

5. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 - Australia and New Zealand

6. ICC Champions Trophy 2029 - India

7. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030 - England, Ireland and Scotland

8. ICC Cricket World Cup 2031 - India and Bangladesh

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:48 PM IST