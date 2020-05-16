'Masterpiece of storytelling': Virat Kohli's review of 'Paatal Lok' series produced by wife Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli was all praises for his wife's work as a producer on the 'Paatal Lok' series, describing it as a 'masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting'.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a picture of him with 'Paatal Lok' playing on the laptop in the background.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26. Well done brother," the caption read.