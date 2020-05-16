'Masterpiece of storytelling': Virat Kohli's review of 'Paatal Lok' series produced by wife Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli was all praises for his wife's work as a producer on the 'Paatal Lok' series, describing it as a 'masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting'.
Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a picture of him with 'Paatal Lok' playing on the laptop in the background.
"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26. Well done brother," the caption read.
The thriller show which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video is featured by Sharma's Clean Slate Films and stars actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee.
Meanwhile, if it weren't for the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.
The IPL 2020 remains postponed indefinitely and the Board of Control for Cricket in India remains undecided on its fate.
