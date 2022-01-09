e-Paper Get App

Pakistan: Blast reported in Karachi's Sher Shah
Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Master stroke or show off? Ravindra Jadeja has his say on KKR's tweet

FPJ Web Desk
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo celebrate after beating KKR by 5 wickets during IPL 2018. | PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday posted an image which showed the Australian fielding setup in the final moments and one from the IPL when Gautam Gambhir had a similar setup for MS Dhoni of Rising Pune Supergiant. That kicked off a Twitter storm.

In the dying stages of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia captain Pat Cummins had all the fielders around the batters, in order to dismiss the English lower order and go 4-0 up in the Ashes. But that didn't happen.

But KKR used the opportunity to create some engagement on Twitter, to which Chennai Super Kings and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replied, "Its not a master stroke! Just a show off".

That sent Twitter into a frenzy, making many people recall Dhoni's reaction towards KKR after the IPL final of 2021, apart from taking on Jadeja.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
