'Marriage without brides': Shoaib Akhtar describes cricket matches in empty stadiums

As the sporting world comes back to life with matchups held behind closed doors, former Pakistan cricketer has described the same in a rather interesting manner.

"Playing cricket in the empty stadiums may be viable and durable for cricket boards. But I do not think we can market this. Playing cricket in an empty stadium is like marriage without a bride. We need crowds to play games. I hope the corona situation will be normalized within a year," Akhtar told Helo Live session.

Not only Akhtar, many other athletes including India skipper Virat Kohli believe the presence of the audience is vital to create the magic and excitement during a game, which is not possible while playing behind closed doors.

Akhtar recalled the legendary 2003 World Cup clash against India in which the former pacer was responsible for dismissing Sachin Tendulkar just two runs off 100.

However, he revealed that he wanted the Master Blaster to complete his century during the clash.

"I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98. It was special innings, he should have touched the century mark," Akhtar said.

"I wanted him to get a century. For that bouncer, I would have loved to see a sixer, as earlier he hit."

Meanwhile, in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India still remains undecided on the fate of the Indian Premier League as it was postponed indefinitely in April due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

But with many sporting events returning, behind closed doors, there is a possibility of seeing the 13th season of the IPL sooner rather than later.