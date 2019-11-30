Marnus Labuschagne leapfrogs Steve Smith as No.1 scorer in 2019

Marnus Labuschagne overtakes No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith as the leading run-scorer in Test cricket for 2019 calendar year. The former has accounted 793 runs from 13 innings including his unbeaten 126* against Pakistan on Day 1 of the day-night Test.

Steve Smith is second on the charts with 778 runs from eight innings in the six matches he has played. Smith made a thunderous comeback in Test cricket where he hit 774 runs in the Ashes breaking plenty of records.

India's Mayank Agarwal, who had an outstanding home series, is on the third place with 754 runs from 8 matches and 11 innings at an average of 68.55.

Since India won't be playing Tests in the month of December that clearly states Mayank cannot hold the top-position. So it will be someone between Marnus Labuschagne and his compatriot Steve Smith who can end up as the leading run-scorer of the year.

Australia is currently playing Pakistan in the Pink-ball Test at Adelaide. After the day-night Test, Australia host New Zealand for three-match Test series which starts from December 12. The first two matches will be played in December.