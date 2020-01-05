Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game.

The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200). "I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday. "I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.”