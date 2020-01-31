'Many people tried to change my religion...': Danish Kaneria reacts after Twitter user asks him to accept Islam

The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat.

Reacting to Akhtar's statement, Kaneria agreed that he was mistreated by his teammates in the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria said that Akhtar told the truth. Kaneria added that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't dare to speak on it, but now he will.

Kaneria, in October 2018, was banned for life from any form of cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel concerning a spot-fixing case.