Manoj Tiwary unsure on his India comeback after slamming triple ton against Hyderabad

Tiwary last played in an ODI way back in 2015 in Zimbabwe.

"I would like to thank my personal coach Manabendra Ghosh. He has helped me get better. If you have that belief in your ability, confidence comes in. Looking forward you never know what's going to happen. Right now, the way the Indian team is shaped up, it's difficult but you never know," said the former Bengal captain.

Tiwary's epic knock came at a time when he remained unsold in the IPL auction last month and got embroiled in a controversy when he asked national selector Devang to leave the Bengal team dressing room for his "unauthorised" entry.

He was also removed from captaincy before the start of the season with the selectors going with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

"Difficult to digest the fact that I will not be playing the IPL again this season but that's the reality," he lamented.

"The management looks at something different in their eyes I might not provide that. It feels bad when you see so many youngsters and players are playing and I sit back and watch the games, at times we see those kind of shots I could have also played."

Tiwary said he wanted to "show" his detractors his worth after getting to 300 by gliding part-timer Buddhi Rahul through the covers boundary but did not feel anything at that time.