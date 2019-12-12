Mahi Bhai Idhar Hai: Watch MS Dhoni and Sakshi exercise their voting rights during Jharkhand Election

Today is the third phase of the five-phased Assembly elections in Jharkhand. A voter turnout of 45.14 per cent was recorded till 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the highest polling has taken place in the Ichagarh Assembly constituency with 56.01 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling has been recorded on the Ranchi seat with just 30.61 per cent votes being polled till 3 pm.

The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 constituencies.

A total of 309 candidates, including 32 women, are contesting from 17 assembly seats. The constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, in which voting is being held are spread over eight districts in the state.