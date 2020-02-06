Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes panipuriwala

New Delhi: A video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen stuffing a panipuri using a spoon and serving it to former Indian cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his ex-India colleague Piyush Chawla, who can be seen relishing the panipuri.
A user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of panipuris!...Our favourite chat just became even more delectable!" As the post went viral, it won the hearts of netizens. A user wrote, "Interesting is Watching Piyush Chawla with @msdhoni."
Another wrote, "Multi-talented man Mahi..." A fan gushed, "Lucky him...I'm not jealous." A Tweeple remarked, "Best moment for Mahi lover."
Earlier also a video of Dhoni playing volleyball went viral on social media. The former India captain was seen wearing a black T-shirt and enjoying his time on the beach with friends.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)