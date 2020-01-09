Maharashtra retain girls title while West Bengal win boys title in U-14 team event

India No. 2 Pritha Vartikar pulled of a stunning five-set victory over teammate Sayali Wani to clinch U-14 girls singles title at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Making a sensational comeback after being two sets down, top-seeded Pritha completed a gritty 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 16-14, 15-13 win. “I wanted to keep focusing on each point. Sayali was playing well but I managed to make comeback in time. It was a very close match,” Pritha, who had won the silver medal in the last edition of the championships, said after the game.

Meanwhile, India No. 6 CISCE’s Havish claimed an easy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 straight sets win against Maharashtra’s Kushal Chopda in the final to clinch the U-14 boys singles title.

Another gold medal for Maharashtra in the U-14 came in team event when girls team comprising of Taneesha Kotecha, Pritha Vartikar and Arya Songadkar, emerged winners in the girls team championship with a dominating 3-0 win against Delhi in the final. West Bengal beat Delhi 3-0 to win boys team title. With victory over Delhi Maharashtra’s girls team retained U-14 girls team championship title.

The competition, which is jointly organised by UTT and Table Tennis Association of Baroda (TTAB), is supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) and Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan (VMSS). The Championships is also sponsored by IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and GACL.

Results

U-14 boys singles final: Havish Asrani (CISCE) bt Kushal Chopda (Maharashtra) 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

U-14 girls singles final: Pritha Vartikar (Maharashtra) bt Sayali Wani (Maharashtra) 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 16-14, 15-13.

U-14 team championship: (Boys final): West Bengal bt Delhi 3-0 (Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Samarth Singh 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; Emon Adhikary bt Tejas Narang 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4; Shankhadip Das bt Devansh Mudgal 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 12-10)Boys third place: Maharashtra bt CBSE 3-1 ( Neil Mulye bt Ashish Jain 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Kushal Chopda loss to Daksh Tyagi 7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 4-11, 8-11; Amish Athawal bt Vansh Girdher 11-5, 11-9 11-7; Kushal Chopda bt Ashish Jain 11-2, 11-5, 11-8)Girls final: Maharashtra bt Delhi 3-0 (Taneesha Kotecha bt Yashika Sharma 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3; Pritha Vartikar bt Vanshika Mudgal 11-5, 11-8, 11-1; Arya Songadkar bt Yukti Malhotra 6-11, 10-12, 15-13, 11-3, 11-4)Girls third place: CISCE bt CBSE 3-1 (Ananya Chande bt Archa Jain 12-10, 11-8, 11-4; D Christin Fiona lost to Vartica Bharat 5-11, 3-11 13-11, 4-11; Rupsa Ghoshal bt Ankana Kalra 12-14, 11-7, 11-9; Ananya Chande bt Vartica Bharat 11-8, 11-6, 11-6)