Madras High Court bench issues notice to Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly for endorsing online sports apps

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly were issued notices by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court for endorsing online sports applications.

Even actors Prakash Raj, Tamanna, Rana and Sudip Khan were issued the notices for the same by the bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi.

The event took place after Advocate Mohammed Rizvi filed a case following a youth who committed suicide. Reportedly, the youth had lost money in such apps which caused the suicide.

Accusing the owners of these apps of using celebrities for earning money, the bench asked: “The apps are in the name of IPL teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and some apps are also in the name of state’s names. Are these teams playing on behalf of the state.”

The mentioned names need to respond to the notice by November 19.