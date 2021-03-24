'Made me smile': Kevin Pietersen on PM Modi's tweet to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Besides, PM Modi on Tuesday also wrote a letter to Imran Khan, extending greetings on Pakistan Day.

PM Modi said: "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan, for this environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative."

Prime Minister Modi also said that "in this difficult time, I convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

For the uninitiated, Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)