Madan Lal echoes Ravi Shastri's thoughts about BCCI doing away with the conflict of interest rule

Former India pacer Madan Lal has supported Ravi Shastri's statement where he had said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should throw the rule of conflict of interest in the dustbin.

As per the rule of conflict of interest, former players cannot perform different roles while doing one job in the administration.

"I totally support what Ravi Shastri has said. Two rules that were made by the Lodha Committee, one is the conflict of interest. It should be thrown in the bin. It will bring mediocrity in cricket and those people will be in office who can be easily approached. Former cricketers should be holding the position in the office, as they can maintain the dignity of the game and the board," Madan Lal said.

"Secondly, the age factor that was changed from 60 to 65, I would say that the age group should be more than 70. Cricketers are fit and can perform all the duties.

"We need good people for the board, who are not easily approachable. And our board always had good people, who not only performed well in the game but also made BCCI into a billion-dollar industry," he added.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:22 PM IST