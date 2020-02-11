'M in his name stands for match-winner': Twitter trolls Shardul Thakur for off-beat deliveries

In the third and final ODI against New Zealand, India suffered another loss which crowned the Kiwis as series winners with a clean record of 3-0. A whitewash victory - last time New Zealand achieved such a feat was in 2014 winning an ODI series against Men in Blue 4-0 with one match resulting in a draw.

Shardul Thakur conceded the most runs for India, bowling 9.1 overs, the Blackcaps slammed the Kings XI Punjab player with 87 runs - worst of the lot.

Though he managed to pick up a wicket, the 28-year-old was heavily criticised for his off-beat deliveries. "The M in Shardul Thakur stands for Match Winner," a user wrote.