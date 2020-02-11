'M in his name stands for match-winner': Twitter trolls Shardul Thakur for off-beat deliveries

In the third and final ODI against New Zealand, India suffered another loss which crowned the Kiwis as series winners with a clean record of 3-0. A whitewash victory - last time New Zealand achieved such a feat was in 2014 winning an ODI series against Men in Blue 4-0 with one match resulting in a draw.
Shardul Thakur conceded the most runs for India, bowling 9.1 overs, the Blackcaps slammed the Kings XI Punjab player with 87 runs - worst of the lot.
Though he managed to pick up a wicket, the 28-year-old was heavily criticised for his off-beat deliveries. "The M in Shardul Thakur stands for Match Winner," a user wrote.
Earlier, India finished at 296 for the loss of seven wickets. After a very bad opening collapse, Iyer and Rahul managed to bring India back from the brink of total annihilation. After Iyer's dismissal, Manish Pandey came in and played a vital role in anchoring India's innings alongside Rahul. The Indians might feel that they ended 15-20 runs short after the New Zealand bowlers managed to put on a pretty good bowling performance in the death overs and managed to take wickets at regular intervals.
A 3-0 loss to New Zealand came as a huge disappointment to fans who witnessed India defeat the Kiwis in a 5-0 T20 series win.
India will once again take on the BlackCaps, but in a two-match Test series which will begin from February 21.
