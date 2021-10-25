Lucknow, Ahmedabad new IPL teams; RPSG bids record INR 7000 crore

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group has bid INR 7000 crores for the new IPL teams, as per reports. Private Equity group CVC Capital Partners emerged with the second-highest bid with over INR 5200 crores.

RPSG, who were owners of the Rising Pune Supergiant(s) in 2016 and 2017, when Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were barred, put in a bid of INR 7090 crores, while CVC capital's final amount was INR 5600 crores.

It is learnt that Adani Group put in a bid of around INR 5000 crores while none of Torrent Group or Glazers, the family who have staked in Manchester United, came close to INR 5000 crores.

It is reported that both RPSG and CVC Capital Partners had asked for Lucknow and Ahmedabad and eventually, the RPSG group have Lucknow as their team, CVC Capital Partners' team will be based in Ahmedabad.

The bidders had to choose to base their teams in one of the cities from among Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharmasala and Guwahati.

The two new teams will join the existing eight to make the IPL a ten-team affair from 2022.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 07:21 PM IST