Love MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina duo? Here's when you can see them play together again

On Saturday, former team India caption MS Dhoni and teammate Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Instagram with a short video Dhoni wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.

Soon after that, Raina took to Instagram with a photo featuring his Chennai Super King teammates and said that he was choosing to follow Dhoni on his journey. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" he wrote in the caption.