'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course': Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with TV host Sanjana Ganesan

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV host Sanjana Ganesan on Monday.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," the cricketer said.
Sanjana Ganesan, who's a presenter for Star Sports India, is an Indian model and anchor. She was recently seen hosting the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Apart from cricket, Ganesan has also hosted several badminton and football events.
The 28-year-old TV presenter is the daughter of management guru Ganesan Ramaswamy, who is reportedly the director of Allana Institute of Management Sciences, Pune.
Sanjana was also a part of MTV's popular reality show 'Splitsvilla's season 7 and was rumoured to be dating her co-contestant Ahswini Koul. The model had to quit the show midway because of an injury.
She's popular for shows like 'Match Point', 'Knight Club' and 'Cheeky Singles'.
His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians wished the duo a happy married life. "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter, and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also congratulated the couple on getting hitched.
Earlier this month, ANI had reported that Bumrah had asked for some days off as he was getting married. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source had told ANI.
The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.
Meanwhile, in the shortest format, Team India made a brilliant comeback in the T20I series as the team registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the second T20I on Sunday after losing the first game. The third game of the series will be played on Tuesday.
