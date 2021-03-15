'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course': Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with TV host Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan, who's a presenter for Star Sports India, is an Indian model and anchor. She was recently seen hosting the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Apart from cricket, Ganesan has also hosted several badminton and football events.

The 28-year-old TV presenter is the daughter of management guru Ganesan Ramaswamy, who is reportedly the director of Allana Institute of Management Sciences, Pune.

Sanjana was also a part of MTV's popular reality show 'Splitsvilla's season 7 and was rumoured to be dating her co-contestant Ahswini Koul. The model had to quit the show midway because of an injury.

She's popular for shows like 'Match Point', 'Knight Club' and 'Cheeky Singles'.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians wished the duo a happy married life. "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter, and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.