Love for Thala, none for Chinna Thala? Why hasn't BCCI announced Suresh Raina's retirement yet?

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, Suresh Raina joined him in his 'journey' and retired.
Taking to Twitter, Raina shared a picture and wrote: "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!
Social media was flooded with well-wishes from cricketers and fans for both the players. However, some fans noticed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India only mentioned Dhoni's retirement and nothing was officially said about Raina.
Even Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah extended their wishes to Dhoni, but not for Raina. So, what could be the reason?
The reason, however, could be that Raina did not follow a certain protocol before announcing his retirement. He did not communicate with the board, whereas, Dhoni did before making the decision public thereby getting a press release from BCCI within two hours of announcing his retirement.
On Sunday, Raina also issued a statement, making his retirement official. This could mean that communications with the board must have taken place and official announcement may surface soon.
Most of Raina's international appearances came under Dhoni's captaincy. He scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODI matches, which included five centuries and 1,605 runs, including one century in 78 T20Is. He was the first Indian player to score a century in T20I cricket and the first from the country to score a century in all three formats of the game.
Although he scored a hundred on Test debut, Raina managed to play only 18 games in the longest format and scored 768 runs. His century on debut was also his only ton in the longest format of the game.
Renowned for his ability in the field, Raina was part of the Indian teams that won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, both under the captaincy of Dhoni.
