'Lots of IPL teams miss a trick by not using domestic talent in coaching: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, DCO of National Crciket Academy, feels that IPL teams are 'missing a trick' by not hiring Indian coaches as the head coach of the team and in the board.

Even if team's do not give them the top role at least assistant coaches could be Indians as the majority players playing in the league are Indians.

"I believe we've got some very good coaches, a lot of good people. I'm fully confident [in their ability]. Just as we have a lot of talent in the cricket department, we have a lot of talent in the coaching department," Dravid told Cricinfo. "We need to give them confidence and time to flourish. I'm sure they will do it.

"It does sometimes disappoint me when a lot of our boys don't get opportunities as assistant coaches in IPL. Honestly, there are so many Indian players in the IPL, there's so much of local knowledge [among our coaches].

"I feel a lot of teams could actually benefit from using a lot of our Indian coaches in the IPL. They know the Indian players better, they understand them better. Even as assistant coaches… there is a lot of talent and ability. It just needs to be given the opportunity, and flourish."

Dravid who has filled the boots of India under-19 team and as the NCA head coach speaks out his concerns with his experience. Dravid was also the head coach of Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals ) in 2016. Earlier he has mentored inaugural IPL champions Rajsthan Royals whom he led for two IPL seasons.

"A part of our goal is to create a programme for coaches as well, so that we can give them certain skills in which they can develop - and hopefully then get the opportunities to work at a slightly higher level," Dravid said.

"I think a lot of IPL teams miss a trick by not using more domestic talent in the coaching area and the talent identification area, even if it is as assistants. That's my personal opinion."

"It's not for me to decide for franchises and head coaches what they do, but I think they miss a trick by not involving more Indian coaches. Indian coaches understand and know the system, and they know a lot of Indian players.

"Every IPL team has at least 17-18 Indian players. It's my personal view, but I would love to see a lot of our boys get the opportunity to be in and around that environment. Hopefully we can work with some teams to try and ensure that."