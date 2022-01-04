e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

‘Lord Shardul Thakur’: Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle lead Twitter frenzy as Shardul Thakur get his first Test five-wicket haul

FPJ Web Desk
Shardul Thakur | Photo: AFP

Shardul Thakur claimed his first fifer in Test cricket on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Wanderers on Tuesday, and Twitter went into a frenzy, baptising him ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’. The Test continues to be fascinatingly poised, almost single-handedly due to the efforts of Thakur.

Here’s some of the best tweets:

ALSO READ

