'Looks like ball tampering': Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, and others react after English player seen with spikes on ball at Lord's; watch video

Pictures of two English players, stepping on the ball with their spikes before the 34th over of India's second innings in the ongoing second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, formers cricketers Aakash Chopra, Virender Sehwag, and many other Twitter users have raised objections.

Watch Video:

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and wrote: "Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd."

"Yeh kya ho raha hai. Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Besides, Shaun Pollock who was commenting at that time also showed his disapproval regarding the incident and later Harsha Bhogle also condemned it. Notably, the ball wasn't changed by the umpires after this incident. Pollock even mentioned the match referee might want to have a look at it.

England pacer Stuart Broad though was quick to call it an accident. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "As I'm sure you're aware from watching the full footage- it wasn't deliberate was it. End of Story."

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Cheteshwar Pujara (36) and Ajinkya Rahane (32) are at the crease, and India is leading by 93 runs.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:06 PM IST