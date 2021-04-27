'Looking forward to coming back stronger': T Natarajan undergoes knee surgery

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan has undergone knee surgery. Natarajan was ruled out from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a knee injury. The pacer thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), surgeons, and doctors for the things they did for the cricketer.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery - and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I'm grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan said in an Instagram post.

The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time but the fast bowler is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. "The road back to the 22 yards is long. But I have taken the most crucial step today. Looking forward to coming back - stronger and fitter than ever before. Thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes," said Natarajan.