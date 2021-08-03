'Look for someone else': Gavaskar feels India need to work around Pujara if his method is no longer suitable

The batting great also favoured playing the aggressive Rishabh Pant ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in England.

"It depends on your combination. If you are going to go in with five batsmen and a wicket-keeper, then I think you would look at somebody like a Rishabh Pant.

"Also, it depends on where you play, if you are playing for example, in India where the ball turns a lot more, so more of the wicket-keeping skills are required, then you would look to go in for somebody as outstanding as Wriddhiman Saha," said Gavaskar.

"But otherwise, if you are looking at playing in England, where the wicketkeeper has to stand back and collect the deliveries against most of the pacers, then I would still go in for somebody like Rishabh Pant," he added.

The 'little master' also predicted an India win by a 4-0 or 3-1 margin, depending on the weather, adding that the visitors would emerge victorious anyway as England is depleted and their batting brittle.

"My prediction is, if again this time I am making it contingent (on) to the weather... if the hot conditions are there, hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0.

"In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side, and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand, is being brittle," he noted.

One of the big battles would be between seasoned pacer James Anderson and Virat Kohli, and Gavaskar has backed the India captain to come out triumphant.

"Looking at the way Kohli adapted in 2018, looking at the way he was so certain around off-stump, his shot selection was so immaculate...

"... I just think Anderson as a fast bowler getting three-year older and Virat Kohli getting three years more experienced, and I think batsmen are at their peak around this 28-33-34, I do believe that Virat Kohli will come out triumphs like he did in 2018," said Gavaskar.

The likes of Kohli and Pujara haven't scored a Test hundred for a while but Gavaskar felt that would not play on their minds.

"I think it is a great incentive for both of them, both of them are run hungry batsmen, both of them want to get big hundreds. But I don't think it is going to play on their minds," he said.

"It doesn't play on your mind, no batsman thinks that far ahead, a good/great batsman only thinks about the next ball, they don't even think of the previous ball, and both these batsmen without doubt are very great players," he signed off.