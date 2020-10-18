Lockie Ferguson bowls over Twitter with fifer against SRH; Twitter asks SRK to give him a leading role

Lockie Ferguson bowled an exceptional Super Over to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a thrilling win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Ferguson took two wickets in the Super Over and conceded only 2 runs. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik then easily scored the required three runs to complete the win.

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets and gave away only 15 runs from his quota of four overs. He claimed crucial wickets of Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey.

Twitter users hailed his bowling effort in the match. "#KKR win after high drama climax, including Super Over. What a great match for Lockie Ferguson! Deserving of lead role in a movie made by Red Chillies," wrote columnist Ayaz Memon. "Like they would a diamond, @KKRiders kept #LockieFerguson in a safe and only displayed him on the big day," said commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: