Lockdown 4.0: Here's what we know about the possible return of IPL 2020

With the Ministry of Home Affairs releasing a new set of guidelines on Sunday regarding what will be open and what will not, a lot of cricket enthusiasts were keenly checking to see whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume.
The IPL, which was supposed to start in March was postponed to April, but then after the rise in the number of cases and suspension of international flights, the BCCI thought it wise to indefinitely postpone the tournament.
While people have been speculating about whether the tournament will resume after the MHA circular on May 17, 2020, here’s what we know so far
No international flights
If the IPL commences, no international player can participate in the tournament, as the United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia have indefinitely barred international travel. In fact, Australia and New Zealand are the only two countries that aren’t allowing any international flight to enter or leave those nations.
Restriction on domestic flights
Barring a few domestic flights that will transport stranded individuals, domestic flights are yet to be resumed in India. The Centre has also yet to announce a date to do the same.
BCCI to decide date to organise skill training camp
Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that travel restrictions would have to be eased for cricket activity to be resumed. "The board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardise India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus."
Will IPL 2020 be conducted later in the year?
Dhumal added that it was too early to think about the tournament. “A window would first need to open up in the cricket calendar in addition to governments worldwide allowing international travel so that overseas players' participation could be guaranteed,” Dhumal told ESPNCricinfo.
Cricket activity in Maharashtra and Karnataka still under complete lockdown
While the Centre has given states permission to resume sporting activity, the final decision will be made by the state. Currently, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are under complete lockdown
