Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Shreyas Iyer has chosen his G.O.A.T

In an interactive Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, Shreyas Iyer was asked to choose between two footballing icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While the nation is under complete lockdown, Iyer decided to engage with his fans on Twitter by staring a Q&A session during which he was asked: "Messi or Ronaldo?"

"Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can," Iyer tweeted.