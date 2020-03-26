Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Shreyas Iyer has chosen his G.O.A.T

In an interactive Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, Shreyas Iyer was asked to choose between two footballing icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
While the nation is under complete lockdown, Iyer decided to engage with his fans on Twitter by staring a Q&A session during which he was asked: "Messi or Ronaldo?"
"Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can," Iyer tweeted.
While both are considered the Greatest of all time (G.O.A.T), Iyer picked the Portuguese international Ronaldo over the Argentine wizard Messi.
Iyer is making the most of his home time. Earlier, the right-handed batsman tried a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.
The Indian cricketer had named his magic trick the "gun trick" with a deck of cards.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)