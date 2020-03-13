'Life is more important than money': #BanIPL trends on Twitter over coronavirus fears

After World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic, fears over coronavirus have drastically increased with many sporting events postponed, cancelled or played behind closed doors.
And after a Karnataka man died due to the virus outbreak, Netizens feel going ahead with the IPL is not in the nation's best interests.
#BanIPL has taken the trends on Twitter and while many are opposing India's cricket festival, there are few who think it should go ahead, at least behind closed doors.
"Please ban IPL because fan's life is far more important than money," a user tweeted.
Here are some more tweets:
However, as netizens argued over IPL's status, there was one user whose concerns were over meme makers.
"Postpone hoga toh meme content kaise," his tweet read.
With over 1,28,000 affected, 4,720 people have died due to the virus outbreak. In India, 73 cases of coronavirus have surfaced and the major casualty count remains to be one.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)