'Life is more important than money': #BanIPL trends on Twitter over coronavirus fears

After World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic, fears over coronavirus have drastically increased with many sporting events postponed, cancelled or played behind closed doors.

And after a Karnataka man died due to the virus outbreak, Netizens feel going ahead with the IPL is not in the nation's best interests.

#BanIPL has taken the trends on Twitter and while many are opposing India's cricket festival, there are few who think it should go ahead, at least behind closed doors.

"Please ban IPL because fan's life is far more important than money," a user tweeted.