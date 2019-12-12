Life after coffee: When KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya reunited at the Wankhede

Hardik replied "they (other teammates) are also feeling the same," with a grinnbroad smile.

KL Rahul smashed 91 off 56 balls to lead India to a imposing total of 240/3, he was also awarded as the man of the match for his heroics with the bat.

Last year the duo had hit the headlines after their sexist comments in a popular talk show where the clips went viral leading both player's suspension from ODI series against Australia.

After that incident things have been very good between two of them, fans will be excited to see both of them bat together for India after all-rounder comes back from his injury. Pandya recently had to undergo a back surgery in October at London. The Mumbai lad promises to come strongly through his training videos on social media.