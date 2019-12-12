Life after coffee: When KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya reunited at the Wankhede

KL Rahul has revealed that he misses Hardik Pandya in the Indian team's squad after India's 67 runs victory against West Indies at Wankhede that helped them to clinch the series 2-1 on Wednesday.
BCCI, India's national board, uploaded a video on their Twitter account where KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are seen having conversations. The former said, "We are waiting for you to come back quickly, the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me, had don't know about the rest."
Hardik replied "they (other teammates) are also feeling the same," with a grinnbroad smile.
KL Rahul smashed 91 off 56 balls to lead India to a imposing total of 240/3, he was also awarded as the man of the match for his heroics with the bat.
Last year the duo had hit the headlines after their sexist comments in a popular talk show where the clips went viral leading both player's suspension from ODI series against Australia.
After that incident things have been very good between two of them, fans will be excited to see both of them bat together for India after all-rounder comes back from his injury. Pandya recently had to undergo a back surgery in October at London. The Mumbai lad promises to come strongly through his training videos on social media.
