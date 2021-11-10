Level 2 offence: James Pattinson found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed James Pattinson will miss Victoria’s one day fixture against NSW, after the ex-Test quick threw a ball that struck opener Daniel Hughes during the Sheffield Shield on Monday.

CA has found Victoria player James Pattinson guilty of a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match.

"Pattinson was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales held on November 5-8, 2021," read an official statement.

Pattinson has the right to appeal the decision.

Earlier this year, Pattinson announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

The right-armer played 21 Test Matches, 15 One-Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals for Australia.

