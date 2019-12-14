Legendary wicketkeeper Mark Boucher becomes South Africa's head coach

Former wicket-keeper Mark Boucher was named as head coach of the South Africa men's team on a four-year deal on Saturday.

Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will take up the role of assistant coach.

The newly-appointed Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting director of cricket Graeme Smith said Boucher's experience will benefit the side.

"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Graeme Smith as saying."With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first-hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena," he added.