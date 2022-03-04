Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh dies aged 74 after heart attack

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh has died a week after suffering a heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland state. Marsh, who played 96 Tests and 92 one-day internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and passed away in Adelaide after being moved closer to his family on Monday.

Marsh held a Test record of 355 dismissals by a wicketkeeper, including 95 off the bowling of Lillee. He also played 92 ODIs for Australia before retiring from top-flight cricket in February 1984.

A left-handed batter, he was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Test cricket, and finished his career with three.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:05 AM IST