'Legend for a reason, baby': Dale Steyn redeems himself after batsman blasts 20 runs off an over

Undoubtedly, the 36-year-old South African pacer Dale Steyn is one of the best bowlers to have graced the game of cricket. His outstanding records playing for the Proteas speak volumes of his class and talent.

The fast bowler made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Friday. In his first game for the Melbourne Stars, playing against Adelaide Strikers the bowler was hit for 0, 6, 6, 4, 4 in the first five balls by Jake Weatherald.

The 36-year-old bowler redeemed himself by scalping Weatherald wicket in the last delivery. He was caught at mid-on by Glenn Maxwell after playing a quickfire knock of 21 runs off 7 balls. In his three-over spell, Steyn returned to the figure of 29-1 with an economy of 9.66.

