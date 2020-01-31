Former Windies skipper Brian Lara set to participate in Bushfire relief match

The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', which will be played on February 8, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal.

The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The addition of Lara comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI earlier this month.

Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause alongside Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.