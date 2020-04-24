‘Legalise ball-tampering’, artificial polish safer than saliva, it is being felt

New Delhi: The usage of artificial substances to polish the cricket ball, which effectively means ball-tampering, could be considered for legalisation when the game resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic that has made bowlers wary of applying saliva on the red cherry.

'ESPNcricinfo' reported that administrators are 'open to the option of allowing for the use of an agreed artificial substance to polish the ball under the supervision of the umpires', which amounts to ball-tampering as per the current rules governing the sport.

The matter of saliva being unsafe was raised by the ICC's medical committee and it would be addressed before cricket resumes. All sports activities have come to a halt after the coronavirus outbreak. Shining the ball is an integral part of Test cricket as it helps the bowlers swing the ball, both conventional and reverse.

If the move gets the go-ahead, it would be quite ironic for the game's administrators after the 2018 ball tampering controversy which led to one-year bans on Steve Smith and David Warner for conspiring to use sandpaper to alter the ball. Following the chief executives meeting of the ICC on Thursday, its medical committee, headed by Peter Harcourt, had issued an update.

"Our next step is to create a roadmap for the resumption of international cricket which will include criteria for decision making and a checklist for what needs to happen. Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood recently said that Test cricket will become harder if the bowlers did not have enough means to move the ball.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad supports the idea of not using saliva on the ball. "When the action resumes, they should use only sweat for some time as the safety of the players is paramount," former pacer Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, said Prasad.