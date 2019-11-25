‘Learning from you’: Sana Ganguly tells father Sourav why she has become so ‘disobedient’

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might have presided over a hugely successful Day-Night Test match in Kolkata, but that doesn’t mean that he still doesn’t have to face daggers from home.
Ganguly, who was known for injecting backbone in the Indian cricket team during its darkest era, was the subject of some light ribbing from his daughter Sana on Instagram.
Commenting on a picture in which Sourav Ganguly appeared to be frowning, Sana Ganguly asked her father: “What is it that you’re not liking?”
To this Sourav Ganguly replied: “That you’re becoming so disobedient.”
This led to a hilarious reply from Sana who said: "Learning from you."
Ganguly will always be remembered for disavowing the Indian spirit of being meek and injecting some aggressiveness into its teams. From making Steve Waugh wait to taking off his shirt without doing any mansculpting, Dada has been at the forefront of getting off the beaten track.
After India's crushing win in the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli said India have learnt to stand up and it all "started from Dada's (Sourav Ganguly) team".
Kohli said after the match: “The idea is to establish yourself in the middle. Test cricket is a mental battle, we all know that. I mean in the past nobody was trying to injure or hurt the batsman. It was all about getting into their heads and getting them out which used to happen, but now we have learnt to stand up and give it back. It all started with Dada’s team and we are just carrying it forward. The bowling group now is fearless, and they believe in themselves playing against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years.”
Not impressed with the thought of Kohli, former captain Gavaskar said, "The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then."
"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in the 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost as other teams did," Gavaskar said at the post-match show on Star Sports.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)