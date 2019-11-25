‘Learning from you’: Sana Ganguly tells father Sourav why she has become so ‘disobedient’

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might have presided over a hugely successful Day-Night Test match in Kolkata, but that doesn’t mean that he still doesn’t have to face daggers from home.

Ganguly, who was known for injecting backbone in the Indian cricket team during its darkest era, was the subject of some light ribbing from his daughter Sana on Instagram.

Commenting on a picture in which Sourav Ganguly appeared to be frowning, Sana Ganguly asked her father: “What is it that you’re not liking?”

To this Sourav Ganguly replied: “That you’re becoming so disobedient.”

This led to a hilarious reply from Sana who said: "Learning from you."