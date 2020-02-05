Latham's innings took away momentum from India, says Kohli

"It was an outstanding performance by New Zealand. We thought 348 was good enough. Ross is the experienced batsman they have but Tom's innings was the one that took away the momentum. Credit to Taylor and Tom," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were below-par on the field with Kuldeep Yadav dropping a skier and bowlers doing a less than commendable job.

"Look, we didn't grab onto one chance, but we were decent. Something we need to keep (on) improving. We can't focus too much (on negative things). Today, the opposition played better than us and they deserved to win," Kohli said.

For India, Shreyas Iyer stood out with his maiden ODI hundred.